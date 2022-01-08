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LEAKED PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (ENG. SUBS)
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196 views • January 08, 2022
LEAKED PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (ENG. SUBS)
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Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
[tangentopolis edition] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/ [SHARE]
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COVID INJECT [BionTech PFIZER] (HORRIFYING DISCOVERY) (German Language Original)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/81N818yVBJ4j/ [SHARE]
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Shocking and spectacular discovery in BioNtech Pfizer vaccine using darkfield microscopy‼️ ‼️PLEASE SHARE!‼️ 🇺🇸 A video was sent to us from a reliable source, which remains anonymous, which apparently shows dark field microscopy images of the substance from the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, which are highly irritating. Especially after a magnet is held to the substance. Suddenly everything glows and flickers. Rectangular objects can be seen everywhere. https://odysee.com/@FreieMedien:d/BioNTech-Pfizer-Vaccine-Schokierende-Entdecking-Horrifying-discovery:b
================
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
[tangentopolis edition] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/ [SHARE]
================
COVID INJECT [BionTech PFIZER] (HORRIFYING DISCOVERY) (German Language Original)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/81N818yVBJ4j/ [SHARE]
--------------------------
Shocking and spectacular discovery in BioNtech Pfizer vaccine using darkfield microscopy‼️ ‼️PLEASE SHARE!‼️ 🇺🇸 A video was sent to us from a reliable source, which remains anonymous, which apparently shows dark field microscopy images of the substance from the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, which are highly irritating. Especially after a magnet is held to the substance. Suddenly everything glows and flickers. Rectangular objects can be seen everywhere. https://odysee.com/@FreieMedien:d/BioNTech-Pfizer-Vaccine-Schokierende-Entdecking-Horrifying-discovery:b
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