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Top 3 Bach Flowers for Students with Sally Banks
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12 views • May 05, 2022
Bach flowers are classified as Homeopathics and work energetically by balancing negative emotional states, perceptions, and even personality types. There are 38 flowers in Dr. Bach's system, but today Sally is going to focus on her top three favorite flowers to support students as they go through their programs at Trinity.
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►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoolofNaturalHealth
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityschoolnh/
►SUBSCRIBE to our Newsletter or our free Wellness Tips email list: https://tinyurl.com/4b8pu5vc
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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