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Ep. 337 | Hunters Become The Hunted w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
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Ep. 337 | Hunters Become The Hunted w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Daily Dose

Things are starting to heat up all over the world as more information floods in front of the eyes of everybody. Those who are choosing to see are doing their best to snap everybody else out of their trances.

Part 1: Dr. Mark Sherwood join Joshua Reid in discussing health and politics

Part 2: Josh reviews the news and strings the pearls to discover what is happening during this unfolding global conspiracy.

Guest Websites:
https://sherwood.tv/rpp
https://www.sherwood2022.com/about

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