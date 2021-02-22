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State-Federal Task Forces and the National Police State
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210 views • February 22, 2021
Through the proliferation of joint law enforcement task forces, the federal government is creating a national police force that operates in a legal twilight zone with little or no oversight.
Path to Liberty: February 22, 2021
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Path to Liberty: February 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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