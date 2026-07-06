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ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 7/6/26 • Democrats Totally Drop Mask, Publicly Demonize America On July 4th
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DEMOCRATS TOTALLY DROP MASK, PUBLICLY DEMONIZE AMERICA ON JULY 4TH! GLOBALISTS/LEFTISTS CLAIM TRUMP IS RIGGING WORLD CUP FOR USA AS HORDES OF MUSLIMS RALLY FOR 3RD WEEKEND IN A ROW DECLARING THAT AMERICA IS AN ISLAMIC/COMMUNIST STATE!

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