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Watch: Austrian MP Tests Cola for Covid-19 – Yields Positive Result
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89 views • December 13, 2020
by Adan Salazar
December 11th 2020, 1:16 pm
An Austrian parliamentary member demonstrated the defectiveness of the government’s Covid-19 tests by showing how a glass of coke yields a positive result.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-austrian-mp-tests-cola-for-covid-19-yields-positive-result/
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December 11th 2020, 1:16 pm
An Austrian parliamentary member demonstrated the defectiveness of the government’s Covid-19 tests by showing how a glass of coke yields a positive result.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-austrian-mp-tests-cola-for-covid-19-yields-positive-result/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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