GOVERNMENT ADMITS To Child Vax Injuries! - 4,423% MORE LIKELY To Die! - We MUST Have Justice!
World Alternative Media
Published a month ago |

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news that children according to the government's own data are 4,423% more likely to die of all causes if vaccinated with the mRNA clot shot.

Despite all of this overwhelming information including the Florida Attorney General claiming the shots are killing kids and the head of vaccines and covid response in Israel saying the same, the Telegraph, a mainstream media rag that got funding to promote vaccines from pharmaceutical corporations and the government is saying that the increase in child heart attacks is due to playing video games.

They're even so bold as to mention soccer players and other athletes collapsing and dying on the field as just an example of a birth defect rather than the obvious. That it's the vax.

So once again, we are living in a reality we can only call "Clown World."

This is all part of the agenda to destroy innocence, sell children to the devil and bankrupt humanity and civilization. This is the Great Reset, plain and simple.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


