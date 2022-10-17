GOVERNMENT ADMITS To Child Vax Injuries! - 4,423% MORE LIKELY To Die! - We MUST Have Justice!

GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City HERE:https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news that children according to the government's own data are 4,423% more likely to die of all causes if vaccinated with the mRNA clot shot.
Despite all of this overwhelming information including the Florida Attorney General claiming the shots are killing kids and the head of vaccines and covid response in Israel saying the same, the Telegraph, a mainstream media rag that got funding to promote vaccines from pharmaceutical corporations and the government is saying that the increase in child heart attacks is due to playing video games.
They're even so bold as to mention soccer players and other athletes collapsing and dying on the field as just an example of a birth defect rather than the obvious. That it's the vax.
So once again, we are living in a reality we can only call "Clown World."
This is all part of the agenda to destroy innocence, sell children to the devil and bankrupt humanity and civilization. This is the Great Reset, plain and simple.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.