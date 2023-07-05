Forbidden to smoke in heaven!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

JANUARY 7, 2013 THROUGH HIS MESSENGER ANGEL, THE LORD GIVES THIS MESSAGE OF WARNING ABOUT SMOKING TO HIS SIMPLE SERVANT, BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN! IN HEAVEN THEY DON’T SMOKE, BUT IN HELL THEY DO!

This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there





Published on Nov 23, 2015 by Jeddy Piloton

Please share and do not change © BC