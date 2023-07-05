Forbidden to smoke in heaven!
JANUARY 7, 2013 THROUGH HIS MESSENGER ANGEL, THE LORD GIVES THIS MESSAGE OF WARNING ABOUT SMOKING TO HIS SIMPLE SERVANT, BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN! IN HEAVEN THEY DON’T SMOKE, BUT IN HELL THEY DO!
This is a revealing prophetic message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen go for more to www.endtimemachine.com
Published on Nov 23, 2015 by Jeddy Piloton
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.