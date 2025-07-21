© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/20/2025
Daniel 11:35. Why We Have Trials
Intro: a song from the sixties had this line “you’ve got your troubles and I’ve got mine.” Life is filled with defeats and setbacks. You will have them. The question that will determine your life direction is this…..how will you handle adversity? The word of God has a lot to say about that subject and the answer may surprise you