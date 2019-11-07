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Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina Stumbles in Responding to Flat Earth Questions by WaykiWayki
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77 views • November 07, 2019
Anything Conscious presents an hour-long video from WaykiWayki, a YouTuber and a Flat Earther, who interviews one of the most famous top Astrophysicists in the world and a ''Professor for Astrophysics at the Albert-Ludwig University of Freiburg, Germany, the first female physics chair in its history as of 1457 AD,'' Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina.
Listen carefully how she responds with textbook answers, and how she fails (and ignores) to respond to common sense questions - appealing to authority 90 percent of the time.
(As presented on YouTube) Credit goes to:
https://www.waykiwayki.com
☕ Flat Earth Astrology / Luminology Service:♏ http://www.waykiwayki.com/2013/05/astrology-readings.html
Get in touch / Services: ✉http://www.waykiwayki.com/2016/06/private-dialog-with-mark.html
Crypto advice & consultancy service: ₿💎 [email protected] http://www.youtube.com/c/cryptogo Twitter: @crypto_go_ https://shop.spreadshirt.com/waykiwayki/all
Find me on Bittube (censorship resistent blockchain based social media and video platform). https://bittubers.com/ https://bittubeapp.com/ #waykiwayki #undercover #astrophysics
Listen carefully how she responds with textbook answers, and how she fails (and ignores) to respond to common sense questions - appealing to authority 90 percent of the time.
(As presented on YouTube) Credit goes to:
https://www.waykiwayki.com
☕ Flat Earth Astrology / Luminology Service:♏ http://www.waykiwayki.com/2013/05/astrology-readings.html
Get in touch / Services: ✉http://www.waykiwayki.com/2016/06/private-dialog-with-mark.html
Crypto advice & consultancy service: ₿💎 [email protected] http://www.youtube.com/c/cryptogo Twitter: @crypto_go_ https://shop.spreadshirt.com/waykiwayki/all
Find me on Bittube (censorship resistent blockchain based social media and video platform). https://bittubers.com/ https://bittubeapp.com/ #waykiwayki #undercover #astrophysics
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