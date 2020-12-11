Things Are About to Get Crazy

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TRAILER: Utopia Series 2 | July 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI5h8yvHIJQ
Go Out of Business or We’ll Put You Out of Business | California Will Bully Its Way to Prosperity:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUH9pYtUOBU/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Brickwork Lounge
https://www.facebook.com/332813307184805/posts/1033122780487184/?sfnsn=scwspwa
Fmr hospital administrator reveals possible COVID19 connection to weaponized prions:
https://nationandstate.com/2020/02/14/exclusive-fmr-hospital-administrator-reveals-possible-covid19-connection-to-weaponized-prions/
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes
https://www.wspa.com/news/national/can-your-boss-fire-you-for-refusing-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine-yes/
U.S. POSITIONING NAVAL VESSELS OFF EAST & WEST COASTS; MASSIVE TROOP MOVEMENTS IN CONUS
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus?s=07&;fbclid=IwAR2v4r5QSBEnHmxN7EpU05-fUP3mcFEkE4j9B8nnpbpuK7ppdUalSwcF5vE
Learn The Risk’ Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead : Brandy Vaughan Cause of Death Remains Unknown:
https://bgdsearches.com/2020/12/09/learn-the-risk-founder-brandy-vaughan-found-dead-brandy-vaughan-cause-of-death-is-remains-unknown/
The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuTXlCGjqMc
Merry Christmas from Spacebusters!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MR1CcibZyco
Dan Crenshaw TRASHES Nancy Pelosi From the House Floor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twFW6Q9Z12s
COVID19 – Evidence Of Global Fraud
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/17/covid19-evidence-of-global-fraud/
Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson
COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QpKW5ORMUQOE/
The Crowhouse