Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





Nov 3, 2022





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:





GEORGIA’S SECRET CCP DEAL!

KONNECH-CHINA FORENSICS!

WHERE’S YU’S FBI AFFIDAVIT?

WHY CLINTON’S ELIAS IN AZ?





2 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.

------------------------

Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:

➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com

➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------

★ Get the World's Freshest Batch Roasted Coffee & SAVE 20%— Crafted by Patriots! ★ https://TeamAmericaCoffee.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rc84a-continental-counter-electspionage.html



