X22 Financial Report Ep. 2912a - The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2912a - Oct 30, 2022

The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released



The [CB] is now trying to convince the people that inflation comes from nowhere, it just showed up. Fuel companies are now putting out warnings about diesel fuel shortages. Twitter is now fact checking Biden economic tweet. DeSantis, let's audit the politicians.

