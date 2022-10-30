X22 Financial Report Ep. 2912a - The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2912a - Oct 30, 2022
The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released
The [CB] is now trying to convince the people that inflation comes from nowhere, it just showed up. Fuel companies are now putting out warnings about diesel fuel shortages. Twitter is now fact checking Biden economic tweet. DeSantis, let's audit the politicians.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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