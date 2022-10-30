Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Financial Report Ep. 2912a - The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released
234 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 23 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2912a - Oct 30, 2022

The Call Goes Out To Audit Politicians, Economic Truth Is About To Be Released 

The [CB] is now trying to convince the people that inflation comes from nowhere, it just showed up. Fuel companies are now putting out warnings about diesel fuel shortages. Twitter is now fact checking Biden economic tweet. DeSantis, let's audit the politicians.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site. 

Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here:

http://www.fighterflare.com
Get Up To 66% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^

Keywords
politicsirscryptogreen new dealcentral bankweffed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket