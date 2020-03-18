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Alex Jones CAUGHT in his fake cure claims - Federal Task Force now has the evidence to convict
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15 views • March 18, 2020
Wow 25k views in the first 24-hours, getting the word out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV2mFeEw1kU
This is a criminal investigation at this point.
This is a criminal investigation at this point.
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