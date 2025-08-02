🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs - the last decision you will make

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
!!! Palantir is here because of Trump!!!
🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs
If a person gets a digital ID, it’ll be the LAST free decision he or she will make, former Pfizer executive and toxicologist Michael Yeadon points out.
🗣 “You won't exist anymore and you will be replaced by a QR code,” he adds.
What’s at stake?
🔴 Your spending, travel, food & healthcare will all be algorithmically managed
🔴 Disagree with the system? You’re locked out — digitally and physically
🔴 In case of just one non-compliance, your life could come to a stop
🔴 Digital ID won’t be optional once it's in place