BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs - the last decision you will make
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1299 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
892 views • 1 day ago

!!! Palantir is here because of Trump!!!

🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs

If a person gets a digital ID, it’ll be the LAST free decision he or she will make, former Pfizer executive and toxicologist Michael Yeadon points out.  

🗣 “You won't exist anymore and you will be replaced by a QR code,” he adds.  

What’s at stake?

🔴 Your spending, travel, food & healthcare will all be algorithmically managed

🔴 Disagree with the system? You’re locked out — digitally and physically

🔴 In case of just one non-compliance, your life could come to a stop 

🔴 Digital ID won’t be optional once it's in place

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy