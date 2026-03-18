InfoWars - Massive Energy & Food Shortages Will Be Caused By Even A Short Time Closure Of The Strait Of Hormuz - 3-17-2026

BREAKING ANALYSIS: Research By Multiple Top AI Systems Predicts Massive Energy/Food Shortages Will Already Be Caused By The Short Time Closure Of The Strait Of Hormuz!

In This Must-Watch Report, Mike Adams Breaks Down The Devastating Fact That If The Strait Of Hormuz Stays Closed For Even A Few More Months, It Will Trigger A Global Depression, Mass Famine, & Wars Around The World!

@HealthRanger

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