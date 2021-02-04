Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E13: New Creation in Andromeda

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

In this Revelatorium Revelations Video Series Episode, We dive into the New Creation of Andromeda, which Earth is pivotal for.

This New Creation, that is in the Expression of the daughter (so below, as above) will be miraculous in of itself, but there is much much more at play.

Find out about expressions, super universes/ structure, new creation, anti-matter, spaces between an atom, as well as so much more, very intriguing and important. Enjoy

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage