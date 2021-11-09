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Creepy Democrats Bribe Children And Endanger Their Lives
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10 views • November 09, 2021
There is no benefit to a child to get injected with an experimental vaccine. It can only hurt them. Yet Democrats are bribing parents to do just that. This is wickedness.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Candace Owens says pushing vaccines on children appears 'evil and sinister'
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280541642001?playlist_id=1688785563918745006#sp=show-clip
Naomi Wolf on Genomics Is Possible Goal Of Covid Testing And Vaccine
https://rumble.com/voptaf-genomics-is-possible-goal-of-covid-testing-and-vaccine.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Candace Owens says pushing vaccines on children appears 'evil and sinister'
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280541642001?playlist_id=1688785563918745006#sp=show-clip
Naomi Wolf on Genomics Is Possible Goal Of Covid Testing And Vaccine
https://rumble.com/voptaf-genomics-is-possible-goal-of-covid-testing-and-vaccine.html
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