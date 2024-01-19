Create New Account
Nick Fuentes gives his statements on the Jewish Tunnels found in New York City
Published 14 hours ago

Nick Fuentes gives his statements on the Jewish Tunnels found in New York City where jews were murdering children and harvesting their blood for adrenochrome 👶🏾🩸inside of their synagogue 🕍🇮🇱👃 these people of Judah are serving satan #NYCTunnels

https://archive.ph/E1tAs


Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF

