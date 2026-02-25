BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Paradox of Peace and War
thefoxpreneurfiles
thefoxpreneurfiles
18 views • 3 days ago

A stark look at humanity’s paradox of war and peace, civilian suffering, and the forces that drive conflict across eras. What does it take to end a war?


#peace #war #humanity #humanitycrisis

humanitywarpeacepeacefulhuman rights
