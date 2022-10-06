Create New Account
...a mediocre habit - "Country Death Song (LIVE)" - [Violent Femmes cover]
Spank Me Tender
Published 2 months ago |

Acid rock cover of the Violent FemmesRecorded on July 24th, 2012 at Gunners Run in Philadelphia, PA

Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/gunners-run

Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!


Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar

Troy Reif - lead guitar

