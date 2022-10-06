...a mediocre habit - "Country Death Song (LIVE)" - [Violent Femmes cover]

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Acid rock cover of the Violent FemmesRecorded on July 24th, 2012 at Gunners Run in Philadelphia, PA
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/gunners-run
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - lead guitar