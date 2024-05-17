US Sports Softball Feat. #7 Georgia vs #2 Florida SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Power and Contact: You CAN Have Both

by National Fastpitch Coaches Association

Don't miss one of the most popular sessions from 2022! Get tips from the pro on how to build a hitter from the ground up. Listen as former NFCA All-American and current Chicago Cubs hitting guru Rachel Folden breaks down each aspect of today's hitter.

On today's show we have a sweet-swinging catcher and outfielder from Northern Cali' and nothing better than SEC playoff softball between two of the top programs in the USA!





2025 Hannah Wildes 3.6 GPA - Catcher and Outfielder

#7 Georgia vs #2 Florida | SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

