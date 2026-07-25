The Ultra-Wealthy Play by Different Financial Rules | Joe Lombardi

Learn how you, too, can benefit from smarter, more effective financial strategies—the same strategies used by the ultra-wealthy at https://SWHawk.com

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Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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Investment advisor Joe Lombardi joins the program to explain the growing divergence between what everyday Americans are taught to do with their money and how the ultra-wealthy actually build, protect, and leverage their wealth. Behind those differences exists an entire, largely invisible layer of financial strategies, programs, assets, and opportunities that most people never learn about or realize they may be able to access. Lombardi also explains how government policies, including provisions stemming from the Dodd-Frank Act, have fundamentally changed the risk calculation, potentially leaving average investors exposed during a major financial crisis while the ultra-wealthy often structure their assets to avoid many of those same vulnerabilities.

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Lombardi reveals how individuals can begin accessing some of the same strategies and opportunities historically utilized by wealthy families. He contends that simply changing how and where your money is accumulated could potentially result in significantly greater long-term wealth—without changing how much you are already saving. Understanding the financial rules, hidden vulnerabilities, and opportunities you may not know exist could fundamentally change how you approach building and protecting your financial future.

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Learn how you, too, can benefit from smarter, more effective financial strategies—the same strategies used by the ultra-wealthy at https://SWHawk.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further