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Trump vs Left Wing Democratic INCITEMENT- What the Media Won't Show You
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472 views • January 28, 2021
The main stream media has continually called Donald Trump a threat to democracy, claiming that he incited the riot on Capitol Hill And deserves to be impeached because of it, despite the fact that he clearly stated to march to the capital and to peacefully protest. What the media will not show you are the left wingers and the Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Ayanna Pressley, and Kamala Harris inciting further riots around the United States with their inflammatory rhetoric.
Let's just compare and contrast the two, because if you impeach Donald Trump for what he said, you have to impeach them all and hold them accountable for actual incitement far worse.
#democrats #nancypelosi #incitement
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Let's just compare and contrast the two, because if you impeach Donald Trump for what he said, you have to impeach them all and hold them accountable for actual incitement far worse.
#democrats #nancypelosi #incitement
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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