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The Ice Age Farmer discord server was deleted for "spreading misinformation," as big tech censorship ramps up. Canada is building isolation camps as speculation about a COVID21 fueled lockdown grows. China bans farming of most wild animals, as Walmart forces its suppliers to "decarbonize" -- both of which aim to end animal agriculture. Christian breaks it down.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/16/censorship-isolation-camps-food-supply-attacks-end-of-animal-agriculture/
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