Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unraveling the Mystery of the Shroud of Turin | Counter Narrative Ep. 215
They just won’t let it go.

Even as more evidence pours out that the covid-19 jabs were not only ineffective, but dangerous…

There are still efforts to coerce the shots into every arm. Hear how one man is empowering parents to make informed consent mandatory.

And the Shroud of Turin has always been shrouded in mystery.

Could a one million dollar challenge finally help confirm its authenticity?

We’ll hear from a Shroud of Turin expert. 


Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatescncounter narrativekristi leigh

