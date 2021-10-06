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4000 QUEENSLAND POLICE STOOD DOWN OVER VACCINE MANDATE
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943 views • October 06, 2021
Queensland police stood down over jab mandate . . . be call but they have made the right one!! . . . Good on those 4000 police who took a stand . . .
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