GRAPHENE Cryptocurrency System for World Takeover. Don't buy any digital currency. Be totally off grid to survive.

Electrical lattice network of GO Graphene Oxide ribbons, sheets, tubes or dots are an atom thin and razor sharp and used for "Surveillance under the skin"..."Energy Harvesting" and "Gene Editing".

SEE FULL ARTICLE with DIAGRAMS: https://substack.com/home/post/p-187851474

Unfortunately, most microscopist today are not looking at the bigger picture… that is… the connection between the graphene biosensors placed in our bodies (via chemtrails, vaccines, food, water, dental anesthesia, diabetes injections, medicines, vitamins and drugs) connected to the 5G/6G IBAN (Intrabody Area Network) to the outward WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network)… Klaus Schwab’s “Surveillance under the skin”.

The internal IBAN biosensors in the body… and the external WBAN… will eventually be used to connect the people to ‘Cryptocurrency System Body Activity’ which will be the ‘mining process’ or ‘Energy Harvesting’ process taking our own electricity from our own bodies… as it picks up on peoples own ‘body activity’… and will be rewarded digital currency according to the completed, verified and satisfied movement or ‘task’ of each person.

This WEF Globalist beast system will be able to turn on or off people’s ability to buy or sell. This would then be… complete and total tyrannical control over the people… UNLESS someone is living off the grid, away from 5G and 6G controllers, and growing their own food… they will not survive.