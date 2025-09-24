© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Claudia Cardinale Dies at 87 | Italian Cinema Legend Passes Away
Description
Claudia Cardinale, iconic star of European cinema famous for roles in 8½, The Leopard, and The Pink Panther, died peacefully at 87 in France. A symbol of the golden age of Italian cinema, her legacy as a brilliant and inspiring actress lives on. Watch highlights celebrating her extraordinary career.
Hashtags
#ClaudiaCardinale #ItalianCinema #ClassicFilms #FilmLegend #MovieStar #CinemaHistory #8½ #TheLeopard #ThePinkPanther #FilmTribute