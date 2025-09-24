BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Claudia Cardinale Dies at 87 | Italian Cinema Legend Passes Away
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
23 hours ago

Claudia Cardinale Dies at 87 | Italian Cinema Legend Passes Away

Claudia Cardinale, iconic star of European cinema famous for roles in 8½, The Leopard, and The Pink Panther, died peacefully at 87 in France. A symbol of the golden age of Italian cinema, her legacy as a brilliant and inspiring actress lives on. Watch highlights celebrating her extraordinary career.

#ClaudiaCardinale #ItalianCinema #ClassicFilms #FilmLegend #MovieStar #CinemaHistory #8½ #TheLeopard #ThePinkPanther #FilmTribute

hollywood8movie historyclaudia cardinaleitalian cinemathe leopardthe pink pantherclassic film starseuropean cinema legendfilm tribute
