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FBI Corruption over January 6th.
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34 views • November 09, 2021
Jeremy Brown is a political prisoner going on a hunger strike. January 6th was all a lie and a setup. Nobody seems to give a shit. The only people from January 6th they are releasing are those who plead guilty by reading from a written script. They are torturing them by holding them until they read from the script and plead guilty. When will we take back this country. Maybe it will be one of us next?
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