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Big Sky Space Goat Pale Ale 3.25/5
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Drink Along w beerandgear #8 brings us to Montana for some Big Sky Brewings' Space Goat Pale Ale. They Make Water Fun! lol
Running 5.0 ABV, 40 IBUs and the given SRM is 12.
On the nose she is a bit piney with a hint of citrus, interesting but more IPA than pale.
Initial hit is thin and light, piney and oily. Super fast thru the middle with the majority of the flavor across the soft palate and the inside of the teeth.
On the back end she is dirty and oily. Nothing particularly special here.
Thanks for coming by and drinking along with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be The Big 3 friends
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
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https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
Running 5.0 ABV, 40 IBUs and the given SRM is 12.
On the nose she is a bit piney with a hint of citrus, interesting but more IPA than pale.
Initial hit is thin and light, piney and oily. Super fast thru the middle with the majority of the flavor across the soft palate and the inside of the teeth.
On the back end she is dirty and oily. Nothing particularly special here.
Thanks for coming by and drinking along with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be The Big 3 friends
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
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