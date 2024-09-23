South Africa hit by surprise snowfall

Unexpected heavy snow has caused chaos in South Africa, with highways being brought to a standstill and motorists trapped overnight in sub-zero conditions. At least one person is confirmed to have died of hypothermia as a result, after attempting to reach shelter on foot. The snowstorm, which began on Saturday, has mostly affected the highway between Johannesburg and the coastal city of Durban, and local authorities are working to provide stranded motorists with blankets and food as they attempt to clear the roads.

More snow is expected, with many areas of the country under an orange weather warning, the country’s second highest.

Mirrored - RT





