EXCLUSIVE: Why Iran’s "Missile Cities" remain beyond the reach of U.S. power

Professor Seyed Marandi exposes a major gap in the U.S. strategy within the current Middle East conflict: Tehran’s military backbone remains virtually untouched.



Iran's underground facilities - many of which are literally built into mountains under hundreds of feet of granite - have been near impervious to America's attempt to destroy them by bombing: "Iranian missile and drone (inventories), far more than 60% are intact."



Iran’s subterranean shield has proven impenetrable: "Most of the Iranian underground bases have not even been opened yet."



Despite precision strikes, Marandi reveals that "the Americans... never were able to destroy any of the bases" or the key production facilities.



By moving assets into "tunnels underground," Iran has successfully neutralized the impact of superior Western firepower.

Source @Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

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