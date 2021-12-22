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Leftist Authoritarian Fascists Call for an End to the 1st and 2nd Amdt to End 'Cult of Constitution'
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270 views • December 22, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the leftist authoritarian fascist attempting to push for eradication of the 1st and 2nd amendments to combat a 'cult of constitution.'
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