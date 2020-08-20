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Joe Biden Made In China! Bowing Down To The Communist Party Of China (CCP)!
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12 views • August 20, 2020
This video says it all. Vote for Trump unless you want a communist take over of America and the entire world!!
Joe Biden is a traitor!!! Do you know what happens to Traitors??!!!
Think for yourself!!!!
Joe Biden is a traitor!!! Do you know what happens to Traitors??!!!
Think for yourself!!!!
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