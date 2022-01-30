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General Michael Flynn Sounds Alarm! Warns Possible Nuclear War & Coming Domestic False Flag!
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131 views • January 30, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

As Biden Picks a unnecessary Fight with Russia our Military is being Decimated by his Dangerous Vaccine Mandate! Despite our partial victory in the Supreme Court the vaccine mandates on the Military remain. Countless members of the military requested Exemptions for both medical and Religious reasons but all but a very few were denied. Many good Men and Women of our military are being forced out of the Service all of this while tensions between us and Russia escalate dew to Biden's desire to pick a fight we have no business being in.

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general michael flynn sounds alarmpossible nuclear warcoming domestic false flag
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