David Icke Exclusive Interview: Connecting the Dots
Published a day ago

These dots might seem random, but when you look at the big picture, you see that these dots are all connected…and for a reason you might not even understand.

Things are not as random as they appear, and there is a reason behind “who, how, and when”

It’s not about wealth… it’s about control

Learn all about it this explosive interview with David Icke, only on UNIFYD TV!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

