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One Last Chance
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4 views • September 23, 2020
We've been fighting to take our country back from the Deep State for the last 4 years. We are making great strides in our battle and all the stops have been removed ... there is no longer and question of the agenda in play. This is our last chance to save this country ... if we lose the country will fall. Communism will replace the Democrat Republic. Rights will not exist. Citizens will be enslaved and executed, and a Satanic evil will spread if we don't stop it in it's tracks here and now!
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