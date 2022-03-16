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NATO are Moving Thousands of Troops & Tanks towards Russia's Borders. Making Matters Worse - 031622
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250 views • March 16, 2022
NATO are moving thousands of troops and tanks towards Russia's borders.
🇷🇺Russia is not bluffing. Putin will nuke you.
⚠️NATO must immediately Back down and avoid the start of a Nuclear WW3
PS This huge railroad column of NATO tanks was seen rolling eastwards through Germany heading for the Russian Front
🇷🇺Russia is not bluffing. Putin will nuke you.
⚠️NATO must immediately Back down and avoid the start of a Nuclear WW3
PS This huge railroad column of NATO tanks was seen rolling eastwards through Germany heading for the Russian Front
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