Are You In Control Of Your Life?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Derrick Broze checks in to share some thoughts on election 2020 and why people are so determined to see themselves in the puppets.
Let Go, Let God.........
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBXk6F7ZkBmv/
The Conscious Resistance Network