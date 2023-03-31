CROSSTALK: TRUMP INDICTED AMID TRANUARY 6 SIEGE

Cross Talk News





March 31, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall addresses the unprecedented indictment of President Donald J. Trump, and the Tranuary 6 siege of the Tennessee State House as transsexuals terrorists threaten a day of revenge against the society that enabled their illness. We are joined by Isabella Riley Moody to delve further into this chaos, and the glaring inconsistencies with the Nashville mass shooting.





Rome correspondent Pinesap joins with an update on the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who was rushed to hospital this week, and Died Suddenly director Matt Skow announces a watch party coming this Saturday at 9 PM ET on the Stew Peters Network and @DiedSuddenly_ Twitter.





