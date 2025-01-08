BREAKING: 'Life-threatening' wildfires burn thousands of acres in L.A.

BREAKING: 'Life-threatening' wildfires burn hundreds of acres in L.A.

FULL CLIP HERE

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/bb01797f-44b7-4be1-8f77-7c63aa0b6b4c



-----------

Prayer of Protection and Salvation for the coming events: (PDF) Chaplet to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Undoer of Knots✝

Safeguard your soul and protect your loved ones with frequent recitation of the Chaplet to the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary Undoer of Knots, during 2025 and what is left of relative peace in our world before the upcoming events

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6594-prayer-of-protection-and-salvation-for-the-coming-events-pdf-chaplet-to-the-immaculate-heart-of-mary-undoer-of-knots/



