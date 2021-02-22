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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 7
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261 views • February 22, 2021
Part 7: about the 5500 NGOs, connected to the UN, who do so-called charity work. Upon investigating their very own financial papers, we discovered that NGOs are nothing but the perfect business model to launder money (billions of dollars!), to avoid paying tax, and to invest in the Cabal’s main target: depopulation and world dominance. Join us to peel off a few more layers of this onion, to found who the Cabal truly is!
Parts 1 - 7 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
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Parts 1 - 7 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Disclosure Library
u
t
c
h
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