Building a 5.0kWh DIY Portable Power Cart Hand Truck, Start to Finish

Today's project is a rather fun portable power station build on a standard hand truck. This power cart packs a powerful punch with a 2.4kW inverter and a 5.0kWh battery bank. The MPPSolar inverter is an all-in-one device that also includes an MPPT solar charge controller and an AC charger. The BigBattery batteries each contain a BMS and circuit breaker built in. This is an easy DIY build that almost anyone can do with common tools. It's great for field power or emergency backup when the grid power goes out! WARNING: Lithium batteries are dangerous and can result in fire! This video is NOT intended to be instructional or a "how-to" lesson. I am not a professional. Do not attempt anything you see here without first contacting a certified and/or licensed professional.


