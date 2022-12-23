A very quick, tight, one-handed wrist lock that a buddy of mine calls the 'Handcuff Trap' because he said it feels like his wrists are in handcuffs. This is another one where the opponent never realizes in time (before being struck) that he's actually holding one of his arms in place himself.Used when struggling for arm control. When a one-to-one wrist grab comes into play, your arms should automatically execute this trap freeing up a striking hand.
