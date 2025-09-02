BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FLAT EARTH NASA Document Leaked? SHARE THIS! (SEE DESCRIPTION BOX)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
274 views • 1 day ago

FOR THE RECORD:

I can only go by what I see.

If you have paid attention to any of my chats, I have always said that. I just found this document odd.

Also, something was brought to my attention. That only models were used to determine this such as computer or desk applications as stated in the document, however, one thing I would like to note ,how in the world, literally would they be able to determine a true and accurate thesis by using a flat, non rotatng Earth that is fixed? Why would they use a flat Earth model for it to be accurate???


Did NASA let this one slip through the cracks?

Link Below:

http://everyspec.com/NASA/NASA-NRP-PUBS/NPR-1207_1988_8612/


ALSO CHECK THIS LINK OUT!!

https://www.loc.gov/item/2013585077/


Shared From And Subscibe to:

KSmàllz

https://www.youtube.com/@KSmallz/videos


real sciencetruthflat earth
