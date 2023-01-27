Create New Account
Dr. McCullough: "We’re Talking North of 450,000 Americans" Losing Their Lives Due to the Jab
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago

(Jan 27, 2023) As of today, the CDC has certified over 16,423 Americans have died after taking the COVID shot. 22% within the first 48 hours. 16,000 times an underreporting factor of 30 = 492,690 total deaths.


Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company.


(Jan 24, 2023) Full interview of Dr. McCullough on InfoWars "Exposing the Truth Behind Mass Deaths from COVID Vaccines: Dr. Peter McCullough Joins Infowars In-Studio":  https://www.banned.video/watch?id=63d065b5ec8df81eeaef5a03


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/

OpenVAERS COVID injection data:  https://openvaers.com/covid-data/

Red Voice Media:  https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/vaccine-disaster-were-talking-north-of-450000-americans-losing-their-lives-due-to-the-jab/


Keywords
current eventsalex jonescdcamericavaccinegenocidedeathsvaersmass murdercovidpeter mccullough

