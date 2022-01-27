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DR. THOMAS RENZ REVEALS THE PLANDEMIC HOAX! AWAKE AWARE!
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70 views • January 27, 2022
Dr Thomas Renz is speaking in the American senate. In the American Senate, an investigation is being carried out on the pandemic, gain of function of the virus and corruption of Bigpharma! AWAKE AWARE.
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