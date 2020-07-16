Press For Truth Gets Banned By YouTube: Dan Dicks Responds

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As tyranny continues to march forward, so does censorship. We have seen many people’s entire YouTube channels deleted, removed in an attempt to control the publics perception of reality, by controlling their access to information.
We have seen Alex jones, David Icke and many, many others completely removed from the YouTube platform. Regardless of whether or not we agree with what previously banned accounts have said, we must support their right to say it.
That being said, Youtube just deleted Dan Dick’s entire Press For Truth YouTube channel. In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dan Dicks of Press For Truth to explain what happened in addition to providing his response and possible solution to YouTube's censorship.
Support & Follow Dan Dicks & Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
Support & Follow Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com
Image Credit: Dan Dicks & Richard Willet