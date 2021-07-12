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SMHP: Hollywood Is Casting A Spell On You 'The Documentary' [11.07.2021]
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51 views • July 12, 2021
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
This is a remix from my old channel with 250k subs that was deleted by YT in February. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed. Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system. If you can't watch 4 hours of content to unlearn the lies, then you don't need to be on this channel. If you have already seen this content, do your part and start making your own content while we are still able to share this information.
This is not a news channel. This is a watchman channel that helps you see the system of lies built all around us. Those that say show me something new are being selfish. If you have seen my thousand plus videos, then you need to pay it forward by making your own content and sharing it. Videos, podcast, articles, clothes, signs, etc. However you can help get the word out before truth becomes a felony. I am not here to teach you everything in life. I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus. Save the content and share it with others. It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
1,100 views Jul 11, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
9.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JxwfbL0FL2E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
This is a remix from my old channel with 250k subs that was deleted by YT in February. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed. Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system. If you can't watch 4 hours of content to unlearn the lies, then you don't need to be on this channel. If you have already seen this content, do your part and start making your own content while we are still able to share this information.
This is not a news channel. This is a watchman channel that helps you see the system of lies built all around us. Those that say show me something new are being selfish. If you have seen my thousand plus videos, then you need to pay it forward by making your own content and sharing it. Videos, podcast, articles, clothes, signs, etc. However you can help get the word out before truth becomes a felony. I am not here to teach you everything in life. I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus. Save the content and share it with others. It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
1,100 views Jul 11, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
9.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JxwfbL0FL2E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
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